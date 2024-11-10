Opposition groups in Georgia are holding a march in Tbilisi to protest the results of the recent elections

Opposition activists in Georgia are marching through the central streets of Tbilisi to protest the results of the October 26 parliamentary elections, local TV channels report.

Earlier in the day, several hundred activists gathered in Tbilisi’s Freedom Square and then marched to the embankment, News.Az reportsPeople are carrying flags of Georgia and the European Union. The action is proceeding peacefully, with the police not interfering.

