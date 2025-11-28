Orban heads to Russia to discuss energy supplies, Ukraine talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has embarked on a visit to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, aiming to discuss energy supplies and potential ways to end the Ukraine war.

Speaking to journalists before departing Budapest, Orban said that "the goal of the talks is to ensure further energy supplies to Hungary," News.Az reports, citing TASS.

He pointed out that Hungary’s fuel prices were the lowest in Europe "because we have access to cheap Russian oil and gas." "This is why I am going there to make sure that Hungary receives energy this winter and next year at affordable prices," the premier added.

When asked if the conflict in Ukraine would be discussed in Moscow, he noted that "it can hardly be avoided." The Hungarian government has consistently called for an end to hostilities, urging both parties to the conflict to make peace.

According to the Hungarian media, the country’s prime minister and the Russian president have held a total of 14 meetings, with three taking place since 2022. They last met in Moscow on July 5, 2024, when Orban visited Russia, Ukraine, China, and the US as part of a peace mission.

News.Az