Orban: Hungary Lost 20 Billion Euros Due to Anti-Russian Sanctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sanctions against Russia have a negative impact on Hungary and Europe as a whole.

The Prime Minister of the Republic, Viktor Orban, stated this in an interview with the French television channel LCI, News.Az informs.

"Anti-Russian sanctions are destroying Hungary and all of Europe. Because of the sanctions, we have lost 20 billion euros in three years. For Hungary, this is a significant amount," Orban noted.

He also said that Hungary would give a proper welcome to Russian President Vladimir Putin if he decides to visit the country. "If the Russian president wants to come to Hungary, he will be received properly," the head of the Hungarian government said.

News.Az