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Tag:
Orban
Orbán cabinet accuses Ukraine of election interference
24 Jan 2026-13:42
European leaders mock Orbán’s latest praise for Putin
28 Nov 2025-20:44
Orban: Russia will not attack EU
16 Nov 2025-22:11
Orban arrives in Washington for talks with Trump on Ukraine war
06 Nov 2025-17:59
Orban to press Trump for flexibility on Russia energy sanctions
31 Oct 2025-15:15
Orban accuses EU of fueling Ukraine war, obstructing Trump’s peace efforts
16 Oct 2025-09:25
Hungarian PM predicts Ukraine will be split between Russia and the West
08 Sep 2025-00:23
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban refuses to join EU statement on Ukraine
12 Aug 2025-11:10
Orban proposes ‘strategic cooperation’ with Ukraine, warns EU membership would ‘drag the war’ into Europe
26 Jul 2025-11:41
Hungary’s Orban says proposed EU budget will ‘ruin the union’
18 Jul 2025-10:57
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