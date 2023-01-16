OSCE Chairman-in-Office visits Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

OSCE Chairman-in-Office, North Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani on Monday arrived in the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv, News.Az reports.

“After a nine hour long trip by train, we arrived in Kyiv,” Osmani said on Twitter.

“Looking forward to productive meetings with Ukrainian leaders to discuss ways to strengthen security and stability in the region and helping people on the ground,” the OSCE chairman added.

News.Az