OTS foreign ministers' council convenes in Gabala
Photo: APA
The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS foreign ministers' council convenes in Gabala) has convened in Gabala, News.az reports.
The meeting is taking place as part of the framework of the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the OTS, which is also scheduled to be held in Gabala.