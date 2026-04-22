Over 1,000 artists call for Eurovision 2026 boycott over Israel’s participation

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A growing coalition of more than 1,000 musicians and cultural workers has signed an open letter calling for a total boycott of the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest.

Organized by the campaign group "No Music for Genocide," the letter urges performers, broadcasters, and fans to withdraw their support due to the European Broadcasting Union's (EBU) decision to allow Israel to compete, News.Az reports, citing AV club.

High-profile signatories include Brian Eno, Massive Attack, Paloma Faith, and Kneecap, who argue that Israel's presence "whitewashes and normalizes" the ongoing military actions in Gaza.

The boycott movement has already led to the withdrawal of several national broadcasters. Ireland (RTÉ), Spain, the Netherlands, Iceland, and Slovenia have officially opted out of the 2026 contest, marking the largest organized boycott in the competition’s history. Critics have labeled the EBU "hypocritical," pointing to the 2022 ban on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine as a precedent that should apply to Israel. While the EBU maintains that Eurovision is a non-political event, the "No Music for Genocide" initiative insists that passive silence is no longer an option, calling on all participants to reconsider their involvement in the event scheduled to take place in Vienna.

News.Az