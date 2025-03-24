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Eurovision Song
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The Eurovision Song Contest will hold its first Asian edition later this year in Bangkok, organizers announced on Tuesday.13 May 2026-11:54
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The first semi-final of the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest concluded in Vienna, with 10 countries qualifying for Saturday’s Grand Final at the Wiener Stadthalle.13 May 2026-11:32
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The first semifinal of the Eurovision Song Contest starts Tuesday in Vienna as disagreements over Israel’s participation overshadow the competition’s 70th anniversary.12 May 2026-10:20
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A growing coalition of more than 1,000 musicians and cultural workers has signed an open letter calling for a total boycott of the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest.22 Apr 2026-09:36
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Poland’s search for the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2026 continued on Saturday night with the eleventh and twelfth shows of The Voice Kids.12 Apr 2026-11:52
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Victoria Swarovski and Michael Ostrowski will host the 70th Eurovision Song Contest to be held in Vienna in May.04 Apr 2026-10:39
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Austria’s capital Vienna has been chosen as the host city for the 70th Eurovision Song Contest, set to take place in May 2026. The announcement comes from Host Broadcaster ORF and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).20 Aug 2025-11:05
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On Monday, more than 10,000 people in Finland called on the country's public broadcaster Yle to advocate for Israel's ban from the Eurovision Song Contest due to the ongoing war in Gaza.24 Mar 2025-21:32
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