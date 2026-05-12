Over 100 peacocks roam Italian coastal town as residents seek humane solution - VIDEO

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More than 100 peacocks now roam Punta Marina in northern Italy, leaving residents searching for humane ways to manage the birds.

More than 100 peacocks have spread through the seaside town of Punta Marina, where residents are trying to manage the growing population without harming the birds. The peacocks now wander through streets, perch on balconies and gather along the beach, becoming an unusual part of daily life in the coastal community News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

News.Az