Over 11,000 diamonds seized from passenger at Frankfurt Airport

Authorities at Frankfurt Airport intercepted a passenger arriving from Angola with more than 11,270 uncut diamonds concealed in the false bottom of his hand luggage.

The discovery was made during routine customs checks when officers became suspicious of the 53-year-old man's behavior and luggage, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The diamonds, which were not declared upon entry, violated international customs regulations, and the passenger did not have the necessary certification required under the Kimberley Process to transport rough diamonds. This process is designed to prevent the trade of conflict diamonds and ensure transparency in the industry.

The man was taken into custody and placed in pre-trial detention. Investigators are still working to assess the value of the diamonds, although the large quantity suggests a significant market value.

The incident highlights the importance of strict customs controls at major international hubs like Frankfurt Airport and the ongoing fight against illicit trade routes. Authorities continue to monitor for goods that have not been properly declared, especially valuable commodities like diamonds.

Under EU customs regulations, travelers must declare high-value items or those subject to specific legal controls, with failure to do so leading to criminal charges, confiscation, and heavy penalties.

The ongoing investigation aims to clarify the origin and intended destination of the diamonds, as well as whether the passenger may be connected to broader smuggling networks. Authorities are also examining the possibility of violations related to anti-money laundering laws, given the high value and undeclared nature of the diamonds. Further inquiries will focus on establishing whether the stones were procured from legitimate sources and whether the appropriate export and import documentation was falsified or omitted.

