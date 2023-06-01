News.az
Tag:
German Police
Over 11,000 diamonds seized from passenger at Frankfurt Airport
13 Dec 2025-13:08
72-year-old man suspected of hospital arson arrested in Hamburg
01 Jun 2025-23:25
German police hunt suspect after bar attack injures several
18 May 2025-18:27
German police are searching for a suspect who fatally shot two Turkish men in a spa town
21 Apr 2025-04:45
Tesla plant protesters hold out in trees as German police clear camp
19 Nov 2024-21:33
Germany releases 2 Turkish journalists hours after controversial arrest
17 May 2023-10:18
German police raid office of Turkish daily Sabah, 2 journalists arrested
17 May 2023-06:20
