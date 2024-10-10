Over 190 killed in drug gang conflict in northwest Mexico

+ ↺ − 16 px

A surge of violence between rival drug gangs in Mexico's northwestern state of Sinaloa has resulted in at least 192 deaths since September 9, according to the State Public Security Council, a local civilian-led watchdog.

The council, composed of academics, business leaders, and non-profit representatives, reported nearly 200 murders and 226 disappearances linked to the ongoing conflict, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Around 200 families have fled the violence, with 180 businesses closing and 2,000 jobs lost amid the armed conflict between the leading factions of the Sinaloa Cartel.Following the arrest of notorious drug kingpin and Sinaloa Cartel co-founder Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada on July 25, a violent shift in the power dynamics of the cartel founded by Zambada and Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, who is serving a life sentence in a US prison, took place.As the 70-year-old Zambada was taken into custody by US authorities in El Paso, Texas, the sons and heirs of El Chapo, the second largest force inside the cartel, called The Chapitos, embarked on a violent power grab and ignited a brutal war in their hometown in Sinaloa.As the Chapitos and Zambada's loyalists have mobilized their troops, Sinaloa Governor Ruben Rocha Moya announced last week that 590 National Guard troops had moved in to shield the state."We hope that they will help us…The National Guard, Air Force, Navy and State Police are also very coordinated in their work, which has helped us reduce (violence). Unfortunately, however, we cannot say that it has been completely resolved yet," he said.

