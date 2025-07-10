Over 2,000 senior staff set to leave NASA amid workforce cuts

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 2,145 senior NASA employees are set to leave the agency under a sweeping staff reduction plan, raising alarms about the future of U.S. space exploration, including upcoming missions to the moon and Mars.

The departing personnel, in high-level GS-13 to GS-15 roles, represent a large portion of the 2,694 civil servants who have accepted early retirement, buyouts, or deferred resignations. The exodus hits key mission areas such as human spaceflight and science operations, threatening decades of accumulated expertise, News.Az reports, citing Politico.

“You’re losing the managerial and core technical expertise of the agency,” said Casey Dreier, chief of space policy at The Planetary Society. “What’s the strategy and what do we hope to achieve here?”

The cuts follow a proposed 25% reduction to NASA’s budget in the White House’s 2026 fiscal plan, along with a plan to eliminate over 5,000 positions. If enacted by Congress, it would slash NASA’s funding and staff to levels not seen since the early 1960s.

Every one of NASA’s 10 regional centers is impacted:

- Goddard Space Flight Center (MD): 607 staff leaving

- Johnson Space Center (TX): 366

- Kennedy Space Center (FL): 311

- NASA HQ (DC): 307

- Langley Research Center (VA): 281

- Marshall Space Flight Center (AL): 279

- Glenn Research Center (OH): 191

At Johnson and Kennedy, central to astronaut operations and rocket launches, the losses closely match or exceed the White House's targeted reductions, with potential for more as the deferred resignation program remains open until July 25.

Even small offices are feeling the strain. NASA’s legislative affairs office will lose five of its 35 staffers, a 15% drop, potentially impacting the agency’s communication with Congress.

One departing employee cited concern over budget cuts and the absence of a Senate-confirmed NASA administrator: “Things just sound like it’s going to get worse.”

NASA acknowledged the challenge in a statement:

“NASA remains committed to our mission as we work within a more prioritized budget,” said spokesperson Bethany Stevens. “We are working closely with the Administration to ensure that America continues to lead the way in space exploration.”

Whether Congress supports or rejects the White House’s proposed cuts remains to be seen. The Senate Commerce Committee signaled in March that it supports retaining NASA staff. But with many experts departing for better-paying private sector roles or other industries, rebuilding that talent pipeline may prove difficult, even if funding returns.

“There’s going to be a pretty notable gap of that ‘next-up’ cohort,” said one NASA employee. “We’re not just losing people. We’re losing the future.”

News.Az