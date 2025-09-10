Over 300 people detained during unrest in France

France’s law enforcement officers detained 327 people during the unrest that broke out during the nationwide ‘Block Everything’ protest against the country’s government policies, the BFMTV television channel reported citing the interior ministry, News.az reports citing TASS.

Most of the detentions occurred in Paris, where clashes between radical protestors and police forces have been taking place since morning. According to latest reports, 199 people were detained in Paris, and 99 of them were placed in custody.

On Wednesday afternoon, the interior ministry said at least four police officers were wounded in clashes with aggressive groups of protestors. In all, 80,000 officers are on duty all over the country to maintain public order.

Nationwide protest rallies and strikes against the government’s economic policies are taking place in France. Organizers urged to "block the country," including by disrupting the work of ports, blocking transport infrastructure and halting traffic.