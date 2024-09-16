Over 40 killed in Sudan village attack by RSF
More than 40 civilians were killed in an attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the village of Gouz Al-Naqa in Sudan’s Gezira State. The RSF has blocked villagers from returning to bury the dead.
This incident follows months of conflict between the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), which has resulted in over 16,000 deaths and millions displaced since April 2023. RSF has controlled Gezira State since December 2023. Civil society groups are calling for immediate action to allow the victims' burial.
This incident follows months of conflict between the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), which has resulted in over 16,000 deaths and millions displaced since April 2023. RSF has controlled Gezira State since December 2023. Civil society groups are calling for immediate action to allow the victims' burial.