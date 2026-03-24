Iranian army targets Israeli and US air bases hosting advanced fighter jets - VIDEO

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The Iranian army has launched retaliatory drone strikes on Israeli and US air bases in the region where their fighter jets are stationed.

In a statement released on Monday, the army said drone units from its ground, air and naval forces across the country carried out operations against Tel Nof Air Base near Tel Aviv and Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, also known as Azraq, in Jordan, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

It said Tel Nof is one of the most important bases of the Israeli Air Force, adding that the facility has played a key role in long-range attacks and the ongoing campaign against Iran, supported by its fighter jet squadrons.

Footage of Iran's army drone attack on Ben Gurion Airport's military infrastructure



Follow https://t.co/B3zXG73Jym pic.twitter.com/gy79sQlgZF — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) March 21, 2026

It added that Azraq, one of the most significant operational and support centres for the US in the region, hosts F-35 and F-15 warplanes, along with electronic warfare aircraft involved in air raids against Iran.

“Since the beginning of the US-Israeli aggression, Iran’s army has carried out dozens of phases of drone strikes targeting important and strategic locations in the occupied territories, as well as American bases in regional countries from which [anti-Iran] attacks originate.”

News.Az