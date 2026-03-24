At least 34 killed in Colombia military plane crash, governor says - VIDEO
- 24 Mar 2026 08:53
- 24 Mar 2026 08:55
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Photo: Reuters
At least 34 people were killed on Monday when a Colombian Air Force plane carrying 125 people crashed shortly after take-off, the governor of Colombia's Putumayo department said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
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The country’s defence minister, Pedro Anulfo Sanchez, earlier confirmed that the Lockheed Martin Hercules C-130 aircraft, carrying 110 soldiers, had “suffered a tragic accident”.
The aircraft was taking off from an airport deep in Colombia’s southern Amazon region, near the border with Peru, when BluRadio reported it had crashed about 3 km (2 miles) from an urban centre.
Mr Sanchez said in a post on X that military units were at the scene, but the number of casualties had yet to be determined.