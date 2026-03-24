At least 34 killed in Colombia military plane crash, governor says - VIDEO

At least 34 people were killed on Monday when a Colombian Air Force plane carrying 125 people crashed shortly after take-off, the governor of Colombia's Putumayo department said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The country’s defence minister, Pedro Anulfo Sanchez, earlier confirmed that the Lockheed Martin Hercules C-130 aircraft, carrying 110 soldiers, had “suffered a tragic accident”.

The aircraft was taking off from an airport deep in Colombia’s southern Amazon region, near the border with Peru, when BluRadio reported it had crashed about 3 km (2 miles) from an urban centre.

Mr Sanchez said in a post on X that military units were at the scene, but the number of casualties had yet to be determined.