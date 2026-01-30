Over three million Jeffrey Epstein files released

+ ↺ − 16 px

Millions of investigative files related to Jeffrey Epstein are being released by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the department was releasing more than 3 million pages, 2,000 videos and some 180,000 images, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The files, posted to the department’s website, include some of the several million pages of records that officials said were withheld from an initial release of documents in December.

They were disclosed under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the law enacted after months of public and political pressure that requires the government to open its files on the late financier and his confidant and onetime girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

After missing a December 19 deadline set by Congress to release all of the files, the Justice Department said it tasked hundreds of lawyers with reviewing the records to determine what needs to be redacted, or blacked out, to protect the identities of victims of sexual abuse.

The number of documents subject to review has ballooned to 5.2 million, including duplicates, the department said.

The Justice Department released tens of thousands of pages of documents just before Christmas, including photographs, interview transcripts, call logs and court records. Many of them were either already public or heavily blacked out.

Those records included previously released flight logs showing that Donald Trump flew on Epstein’s private jet in the 1990s, before they had a falling out, and several photographs of former President Bill Clinton.

Neither Trump, a Republican, nor Clinton, a Democrat, has been publicly accused of wrongdoing in connection with Epstein. Both have said they had no knowledge that he was abusing underage girls.

Also released last month were transcripts of grand jury testimony from FBI agents who described interviews they had with numerous girls and young women who said they were paid to perform sex acts for Epstein.

Epstein took his own life in a New York jail cell in August 2019, a month after he was indicted on federal sex trafficking charges.

In 2008 and 2009, he served jail time in Florida after pleading guilty to soliciting prostitution from someone under the age of 18.

News.Az