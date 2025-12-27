Trump calls for DOJ to release names in Epstein files

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday urged the Department of Justice (DOJ) to disclose the names of “all” Democrats allegedly linked to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump made the comments on his social media platform, Truth Social, following a DOJ announcement that over 1 million additional pages of documents related to Epstein have been uncovered, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He claimed that Democrats, not Republicans, were involved with Epstein and called the investigation “just another Witch Hunt.”

The DOJ said it is reviewing the newly discovered documents to make legally required redactions to protect victims, a process expected to take a few weeks. The release will comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, signed into law on Nov. 19, as well as existing federal statutes and court orders.

Epstein, who died in a New York City jail cell in 2019, faced sex trafficking charges and allegedly operated a widespread network involving wealthy and politically connected individuals. The case continues to be politically charged, with advocates pushing for transparency regarding his associates and potential enablers

News.Az