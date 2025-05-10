Pakistan acted in self-defense under UN Charter, minister says

Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar has said that Pakistan exercised its right to self-defence in response to Indian aggression.

In an interview with the BBC, Tarar said Pakistan’s retaliatory action was carried out in accordance with the UN Charter, and only targeted Indian military installations, News.Az reports, citing Geo TV.

He rejected Indian claims of civilian casualties and emphasised that Pakistan remains a responsible state. “India has historically targeted civilians, while we took calculated steps to avoid collateral damage,” he added.

Tarar also said that India had falsely implicated Pakistan in the Pahalgam incident without any evidence. “Pahalgam lies over 200 kilometres from the Line of Control. Pakistan has no involvement,” he said.

He further revealed that Pakistan had offered transparent, joint investigations into the incident, but India immediately filed an FIR within ten minutes, raising doubts over its credibility.

According to Tarar, Pakistan is in contact with various countries at the diplomatic level and remains fully alert to protect its borders.