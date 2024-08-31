Pakistan and Bangladesh to enhance cooperation for shared prosperity

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Friday, the Prime Minister of Pakistan spoke by phone with Professor Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser to the Bangladeshi Government.

During the conversation, Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Professor Muhammad Yunus on assuming the office of Chief Adviser. The Pakistani Prime Minister underscored the importance of revitalizing bilateral relations through enhanced cooperation in different domains.Noting the historical, religious and cultural bonds between Pakistan and Bangladesh, the Prime Minister expressed a keen desire to boost commercial relations, cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts.Both the leaders agreed that there was a need to work closely for progress and prosperity of the people of Pakistan and Bangladesh. They further agreed that greater regional cooperation could play a vital role in uplifting the lives of the people of South Asia.It may be recalled that Bangladesh's deposed Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina ruled the country for 15 years before the Professor Muhammad Yunus led Bangladesh’s incumbent interim government came to power earlier this month. The student- led people's uprising forced Sheikh Hasina to resign. She later fled the country and took refuge in India.During the premiership of Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh remained close to India and opted not to improve relations with Pakistan. However, political observers believe after the resignation by Sheikh Hasina there are positive indications that Bangladesh will improve its ties with Pakistan as both the South Asian Muslim-majority nations share common history and other bonds.

News.Az