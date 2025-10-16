Pakistan army eliminates nearly 50 terrorists

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan Army has eliminated 45 to 50 militants belonging to Indian proxy "Fitna al-Khawarij" while thwarting an infiltration attempt in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid border tensions with Afghanistan, according to security sources.

The group of militants were trying to infiltrate Pakistan's border while taking advantage of the ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

Several khawarij were injured in the military action conducted under an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mohmand district, the sources added.

Meanwhile, security personnel cordoned off the area and commenced a clearance operation. The exchange of fire between the security forces and militants continued for several hours.

Prior to this operation, security forces killed 34 terrorists in three IBOs in KP's North Waziristan, South Waziristan, and Bannu districts from October 13 to 15, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said earlier today.

"Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored terrorist found in the area as relentless counterterrorism campaign under vision 'Azm-e-Istehkam' (as approved by federal apex committee on National Action Plan) by security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country,” the military's media wing said.

News.Az