Afghanistan and Pakistan exchange deadliest fire in years - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have sharply escalated following the deadliest exchange of fire between the two neighbors in recent years, raising fears of a broader regional conflict.

The clashes erupted after strikes hit Kabul and Paktika province last Thursday — attacks the Taliban blamed on Pakistan, though Islamabad has not officially confirmed responsibility. The incident coincided with Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s visit to India, Pakistan’s regional rival, further heightening anxiety in Islamabad, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

The violence has drawn calls for de-escalation from China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, while U.S. President Donald Trump has offered to mediate peace talks.

The Taliban described Thursday’s assault as an “unprecedented, violent and reprehensible” attack. In response, Pakistan’s military spokesperson Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said there is “evidence that Afghanistan is being used as a base of operations for terrorism in Pakistan.”

Islamabad has long accused Kabul of sheltering the Pakistani Taliban (TTP) — a charge the Taliban government denies. Violence inside Pakistan has surged since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, which emboldened militant groups.

On Saturday night, the Taliban announced retaliatory attacks on Pakistani forces near the Kunar and Nangarhar border regions. Pakistan called the attacks “unprovoked” and said its military responded with strikes on Taliban camps, training sites, and support networks inside Afghanistan.

According to Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, the group halted operations at midnight after mediation from Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Both sides have reported vastly different casualty figures:

Pakistan claims it killed over 200 Taliban and militants, while losing 23 soldiers.

The Taliban claims it lost only nine fighters but killed 58 Pakistani soldiers.

News.Az