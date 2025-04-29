Pakistan army shoots down Indian quadcopter for airspace violation

The Pakistan Army has shot down an Indian quadcopter for violating airspace along the Line of Control (LoC), security sources said.

The security sources said that the Indian quadcopter was brought down while attempting an airspace violation near the LoC, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media

In Bhimber’s Manaawar sector, the Indian side tried to conduct surveillance using a quadcopter, according to security sources.

The Pakistan Army took timely action and foiled India’s malicious attempt, security sources added.

The security sources emphasised that the Pakistan Army is fully prepared to respond immediately and effectively to any aggression.

