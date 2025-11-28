Pakistan forces kill 22 terrorists in northwest operation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistani security forces killed 22 terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in the country's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military announced.

The operation was launched in Dera Ismail Khan district of the province on Wednesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistani military, said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The forces engaged the militants' hideout, and the terrorists were eliminated following an intense exchange of fire, the statement said.

A search operation was underway, the ISPR said, adding that counterterrorism efforts would continue to ensure lasting peace.

