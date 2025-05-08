Pakistan has the right to self-defense, PM tells Rubio

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call from US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, this evening and conveyed the country's strong condemnation of India's missile and drone strikes that had led to the death of 31 civilians, injured 57 others and damaged civilian infrastructures, according to a PMO statement.

India’s attacks had violated Pakistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, while gravely jeopardising peace and stability in the South Asia region, he added, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The PM reaffirmed Pakistan's firm resolve to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs. He noted that the people of Pakistan were outraged by India's unprovoked acts of war, and stressed that Pakistan reserved the right to act in self-defense, in accordance with Article-51 of the UN Charter.

He appreciated President Trump’s concern over the current security situation in South Asia.

Secretary Rubio noted that the US was closely following the situation in the South Asia as it was committed to promoting peace and stability in the region. To this end, he emphasised upon the need for both Pakistan and India to work closely to de-escalate the situation.

Both sides agreed to remain in touch.

