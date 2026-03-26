Azerbaijan sees 42-fold increase in wind power production

+ ↺ − 16 px

In January and February of 2026, Azerbaijan's wind power plants produced 141.6 million kWh of electricity, according to the country's State Statistical Committee.

This represents 41.6 times more compared to the same period in 2025, News.Az reports, citing local media.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan produced approximately 4.347 billion kWh of electricity, which is 5.2% less than in the first two months of 2025. Of this, just over 4.212 billion kWh was commercial electricity, down 4.9% year‑on‑year.

Production included 276.8 million kWh from hydropower plants (a 32.1% decrease), just over 3.708 billion kWh from thermal power plants (down 4.9%), and 42.8 million kWh from biomass and waste incineration (up 28.9%).

Solar power plants generated 42.7 million kWh, a 1.4% decrease compared to January–February 2025.

News.Az