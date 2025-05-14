Pakistan, India exchange one prisoner each

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan and India exchanged one prisoner each at the Wagah-Attari border crossing on Wednesday.

According to the sources, Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel Pranam Kumar Shah was handed over to Indian authorities by Pakistani officials, News.Az reports, citing Geo TV.

In return, Punjab Rangers' Mohammadullah was handed over to Pakistani authorities.

The exchange was carried out at the Wagah-Attari post as confirmed by security sources.

It is worth noting that following the ceasefire understanding between the two countries, the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) had made contact on May 12 and agreed to maintain the ceasefire.

