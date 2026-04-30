Pakistan opens overland trade routes to Iran to bypass US naval blockade

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Pakistan has officially opened six overland transit routes to Iran, allowing third-country goods to bypass the U.S. naval blockade currently obstructing Iranian ports and the Strait of Hormuz.

The order, effective April 25, enables thousands of containers stranded at Karachi port to reach Iran by road via Balochistan, significantly reducing transport costs and travel time, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

This strategic shift allows Pakistan to bypass both dangerous maritime passages and unstable Afghan border crossings, positioning the country as a primary overland gateway for West Asian trade.

The initiative follows a breakdown in US-Iran peace talks mediated by Islamabad and comes as war-risk insurance premiums for shipping have surged to 5%. While analysts view this as a major move that reduces regional reliance on Afghanistan, experts warn that maintaining security along the southwestern border remains a critical challenge for the corridor's long-term success. The new regulations specifically exclude Indian-origin goods, which remain banned from transit through Pakistani territory.

News.Az