Pakistan puts troops on high alert on Afghan border

Pakistani forces were placed on high alert along the Afghanistan border on Monday following intense weekend clashes that left dozens dead.

The clashes have also caught the attention of U.S. President Donald Trump, who offered to assist in resolving the conflict, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Border trade between the neighbours came to a halt as Pakistan closed crossings along the 2,600-km (1,600-mile) frontier, stranding scores of loaded goods vehicles on either side, a Pakistani industry representative said.

Dozens of fighters were killed in border clashes that began on Saturday night in the most deadly conflict between the neighbours since the Taliban returned to power in Kabul in 2021.

Tensions between the two sides, who were once allies, broke out after Islamabad demanded the Taliban take action against militants who have stepped up attacks in Pakistan, saying they operate from havens in Afghanistan.

The Taliban denies that Pakistani militants are present on its soil.

"All entry points are closed since Saturday following unprovoked attacks by the Afghan Taliban forces," a senior Pakistani security official told Reuters.

A second security official said there were a few incidents of exchange of small arms fire on Sunday night but the overall situation was calm.

The Pakistani military spokesperson's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Enayatullah Khowarazmi, Afghanistan's defence ministry spokesperson, told Reuters that the "current situation" on the border was normal but did not share details.

With border crossings for vehicles and pedestrians closed, all Pakistani government offices on the border dealing with trade and other administrative issues had been shut, a senior Pakistani government official said.

"Loaded vehicles, including containers and trucks, are stuck on both sides of the border," said Zia Ul Haq Sarhadi, senior vice president of the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"Besides fresh fruit and vegetables, they are carrying imports and exports and transit trade goods and causing millions of rupees of losses to the two countries as well as traders," he said.

Pakistan is the main source of goods and food supplies for landlocked, impoverished Afghanistan.

The fighting has drawn the attention of Trump, who said he would focus on it soon.

"I hear there's a war now going on between Pakistan and Afghanistan," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he flew from Washington to Israel on Sunday.

"I said, I'll have to wait till I get back. You know, I'm doing another one, because I'm good at solving wars, I'm good at making peace," Trump said.

The Pakistan military said that 23 of its soldiers were killed in the weekend clashes. The Taliban said nine of its fighters were killed.

However, both claim they inflicted far higher casualties on the other side, without providing evidence. Pakistan said it had killed more than 200 Afghan Taliban and allied fighters, while Afghanistan said that it had killed 58 Pakistani soldiers.

Kabul said on Sunday that it had halted attacks at the request of Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

News.Az