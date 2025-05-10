Pakistan reopens airspace for all flight operations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan has fully reopened its airspace for all types of flight operations, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said on Saturday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

"Pakistan's airspace has been completely reopened for all types of flight operations," a spokesperson for the PAA told Xinhua, assuring travelers that the aviation network is now functioning normally.

The reopening of airspace followed a ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India, which has eased concerns after missile strikes and heightened security measures led to airspace restrictions and temporary flight suspensions earlier in the week.

The spokesperson advised passengers to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding flight schedules and operational changes.

The resumption of full airport services is expected to help stabilize air travel both domestically and internationally, offering relief to airlines, airport staff, and passengers who were affected by cancellations and delays during the period of heightened tensions.

News.Az