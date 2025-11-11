Pakistan's Sindh reports over 1,200 new dengue cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Local health authorities in Pakistan reported over 1,200 new cases of dengue fever on Tuesday in the southern Sindh province, which also recorded another death from the mosquito-borne virus, bringing the total fatalities to 27 since October.

According to the provincial health department, the latest death occurred when a 30-year-old man died of dengue fever at the Sindh Infectious Diseases Hospital and Research Center in the provincial capital city of Karachi, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The department's data showed that out of 7,548 people tested for dengue in the past 24 hours, 1,212 were found positive.

With the recent surge, the province's dengue tally for November has reached 7,173, taking the cumulative cases this year to 12,750. Currently, 257 patients are receiving treatment at public hospitals and 176 at private facilities, the report said.

Health experts have urged the provincial government to declare a health emergency in the most affected divisions of the province and to launch urgent mosquito control operations.

They also called for an independent audit of the provincial dengue control program and greater accountability in municipal services.

News.Az