Pakistan's Sindh sees surge in dengue infections

Over 1,200 new dengue fever cases were reported on Tuesday across Pakistan's southern Sindh province, which also recorded another death from the mosquito-borne viral disease, raising the total fatalities to 27 since October, local health authorities said.

According to the provincial health department, the latest death occurred when a 30-year-old man died of dengue fever at the Sindh Infectious Diseases Hospital and Research Center in the provincial capital city of Karachi, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The department's data showed that out of 7,548 people tested for dengue in the past 24 hours, 1,212 were found positive.

With the recent surge, the province's dengue tally for November has reached 7,173, taking the cumulative cases this year to 12,750. Currently, 257 patients are receiving treatment at public hospitals and 176 at private facilities, the report said.

Health experts have urged the provincial government to declare a health emergency in the most affected divisions of the province and to launch urgent mosquito control operations.

They also called for an independent audit of the provincial dengue control program and greater accountability in municipal services.

