Pakistan summons US ambassador over Trump tweet

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua sought an explanation from the ambassador over the American president’s tweet.

The Pakistan Foreign Office summoned US Ambassador David Hale on Monday night and lodged its protest against US President Donald Trump’s tweet wherein he accused Pakistan of “lies and deceit”, Express News reported.

The US Embassy confirmed that Ambassador Hale was summoned by the Foreign Office at 9pm.

Earlier, Trump tweeted that the US ‘foolishly’ gave aid to Pakistan over the course of 15 years but Islamabad remained deceitful by providing safe havens to ‘terrorists’ from Afghanistan.

