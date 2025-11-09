Pakistani PM again thanks Trump for helping resolve India–Pakistan dispute

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan has repeatedly praised Trump, saying he helped broker a ceasefire during the May conflict.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has again thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for resolving the India-Pakistan conflict in May, News.Az reports, citing the Telegraph India.

New Delhi has consistently maintained, however, that India and Pakistan themselves agreed on May 10 to halt the hostilities after four days of heavy cross-border drone and missile strikes — and that no third party was involved.

“It was President Trump's bold and decisive leadership that brought about the ceasefire between Pakistan and India, restoring peace in South Asia, averting a major war, and saving millions of people,” Sharif said while addressing Azerbaijan’s Victory Day parade in Baku on Saturday.

Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire" after a “long night” of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim several times that he “helped settle” the tensions between the two countries.

India has consistently denied any third-party intervention, , maintaining that the two neighbours reached the understanding bilaterally after four days of cross-border drone and missile exchanges.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

In his address, Sharif also mentioned Kashmir, saying that Azerbaijan's victory in Karabakh is a beacon of hope for all nations fighting against oppression.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan seeks peace, but it will not allow anyone to challenge its sovereignty or undermine territorial integrity.

The parade also included contingents of the armed forces from Pakistan and Turkiye who marched alongside Azerbaijani forces. The ceremony also included a splendid flypast of JF-17 Thunder jets.

