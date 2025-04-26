Yandex metrika counter

Pakistani PM slams India’s unfounded blame over Pahalgam attack

Pakistani PM slams India’s unfounded blame over Pahalgam attack
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif criticised India for its "baseless allegations" following the Pahalgam incident.

He noted that the accusations were made "without credible investigation or verifiable evidence", News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

PM Sharif emphasised that the pattern of blame from India must stop and urged for neutral, transparent investigations into such tragedies, reiterating Pakistan’s openness to international scrutiny.


