Pakistan's ex-Premier Khan granted 2-week bail in murder case

A Pakistani court on Thursday granted a two-week protective bail to the country's former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a murder case, a court record said, News.az reports citing Anadolu.

A two-judge bench of the Islamabad High Court granted bail to Khan in a case lodged against him on Wednesday for the murder of a lawyer.

The slain lawyer had moved the Balochistan High Court against the ex-prime minister, seeking registration of a high treason case.

The lawyer from southwestern Balochistan province was gunned down by unknown attackers in the provincial capital Quetta on Tuesday.

The government and Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party accused each other of being involved in the murder.

However, the slain lawyer's son nominated Khan as an accused in the case.

