Imran Khan is a prominent Pakistani politician, former cricketer, and philanthropist who served as the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan from August 2018 until April 2022. He is the chairman and founder of the political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which has become one of the largest political forces in the country. Before entering politics, Khan was internationally renowned as one of the greatest cricketers in the world, having led Pakistan to victory in the 1992 Cricket World Cup. His political career has focused on anti-corruption, social justice, and economic reforms.