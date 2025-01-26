Palestine rejects idea of ​​forced displacement of Gaza residents

A Palestinian man rescues children injured in an Israeli strike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Palestine, Aug. 27, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Palestinian leadership strongly rejects any plans or projects aimed at displacing the Palestinian people from the Gaza Strip.

This was stated in a communique from the Palestinian presidential administration, News.Az citing the TASS "The Palestinian Presidency strongly rejects and condemns any plans or projects aimed at displacing the Palestinian people from the Gaza Strip, which is a flagrant violation of the red lines that we have consistently opposed," the Palestinian news agency WAFA quotes the statement as saying."We emphasize that the Palestinian people will never abandon their land or their holy places, and we will not allow a repetition of the catastrophe (Al-Nakba) of 1948 and 1967. Our people will remain steadfast and will not abandon their homeland," the document emphasizes."Al-Nakba" is the name Palestinians give to the events that followed the proclamation of the State of Israel on May 14, 1948, and which caused a mass exodus of Palestinians from their lands. In addition, following the Six-Day War of 1967, Israel occupied East Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.On January 25, US President Donald Trump told journalists in his press pool that he considers it possible to resettle Gaza residents who have lost their homes as a result of Israel's current military operations in Arab countries. According to him, we are talking about 1.5 million people who need to be resettled outside the Gaza Strip. Trump added that he had already discussed this issue with Jordanian King Abdullah II and was going to raise the topic during a telephone conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on January 26.

News.Az