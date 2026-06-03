US defends controversial Kenya Ebola facility after deadly riots

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The US Embassy in Kenya is scrambling to ease public anxiety over a controversial Ebola quarantine facility at the Laikipia Air Base, insisting the site poses "no risk" to surrounding communities.

The defense comes as public outrage boils over and a local court mounts a legal challenge against the project, fueled by an active, severe Ebola outbreak in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The controversy took a tragic turn on Monday when hundreds of residents and local youths marched toward the US military-utilized Laikipia Air Base in Nanyuki, roughly 200 kilometers (124 miles) north of Nairobi.

Demonstrators demanded transparency, questioning why Kenya should host a bio-isolation unit for Americans potentially exposed to the deadly virus. The situation quickly escalated:

The Clashes: Police deployed tear gas and fired live ammunition into the air to push back crowds marching on the site.

The Fatalities: Local officials confirmed that two people were killed during the chaos.

Legal Gridlock in the High Court

The day after the deadly unrest, Kenya’s High Court extended a temporary suspension on the facility for an additional three weeks. The court also ordered the Kenyan government to publicly disclose the full, underlying agreement of the project with Washington.

The legal challenge was spearheaded by the Katiba Institute, a prominent constitutional watchdog. The group argues that the entire initiative lacks transparency and raises severe domestic public health and legal questions.

The US Defense and Financial Backing

In its official statement on Wednesday, the US Embassy framed the bio-isolation facility as a crucial pillar of regional biosecurity, intended to monitor asymptomatic individuals—including Americans working on the ground to contain the DRC outbreak.

"Expanding regional capacity to isolate and test asymptomatic individuals... will enhance Kenya’s readiness and preserve Kenya’s existing clinical resources to assist Kenyan citizens." — US Embassy in Kenya

The United States has committed more than $162 million in direct financial assistance to combat the regional Ebola crisis. Beyond the Laikipia base, Washington is funding enhanced border screenings, laboratory testing, and emergency preparedness in high-risk Kenyan counties. The embassy stated it is actively working with Kenyan authorities to address community fears and clearly explain the project's parameters.

News.Az