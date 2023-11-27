Palestinian president’s visit to Russia has yet to be coordinated: Kremlin aide

No potential visit by Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas to Russia has been coordinated yet, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told journalists, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"This visit has yet to be coordinated," Ushakov said.

However, "communication is underway" on the issue, he added, saying that, currently, there was no understanding of when the visit may take place.

Abbas had planned to visit Russia this fall, but his visit was postponed indefinitely. Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov, who also serves as a Russian deputy foreign minister, has said that Abbas would visit as soon as the Palestinian side chooses a time that is convenient for it, with the invitation from Moscow still valid.

News.Az