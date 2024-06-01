Palestinian resistance continues fighting in Gaza: Media

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Palestinian Resistance continues fighting on various fronts on the 238th day of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.



According to Al Mayadeen, the Israeli withdrawal from Jabaliya in the northern part of the Strip continues after targeted attacks by the Resistance.The Brigades' military media have published footage showing Resistance fighters attacking Israeli soldiers and military equipment, and firing mortars at their positions on the Rafah frontline in the southern Gaza Strip.Footage was also published of short-range rocket fire targeting Israeli forces stationed in the Nitzarim area in southern Gaza and mortar fire targeting IDF personnel in the Jabaliya camp.

News.Az