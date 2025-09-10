Pandora to open new distribution centre in Maryland

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jewellery maker Pandora will build a new distribution centre in Maryland, relocating its current facility from Columbia, U.S., to support its expansion in North America, the company announced Wednesday.

“By expanding our operational capabilities, we are positioning Pandora to capture the strong growth opportunities we continue to see across North America,” said Luciano Rodembusch, President of Pandora North America, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Construction is set to begin this month, with the new facility expected to open in the first half of 2026. Pandora currently operates 500 stores in the U.S. and employs 8,000 people, representing nearly 22% of its global workforce.

News.Az