Paris 2024: Azerbaijani boxer Alfonso Dominguez qualifies for final

Semi-final boxing matches are underway at the Summer Olympics in Paris, News.az reports.

Azerbaijan's Alfonso Dominguez, competing in the 92 kg weight category, faced off against Enmanuel Reyes Pla of Spain. Dominguez secured his third consecutive victory in the French capital with a 4:1 decision (28:29, 29:28, 29:28, 29:28, 30:27).

This win advances Dominguez to the final, which will take place on August 9.

Alfonso Dominguez, who won a bronze medal at Tokyo 2020, has made history as the first Azerbaijani boxer to win two Olympic medals.

