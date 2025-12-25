Paris jewelry attack: €150,000 sapphire stolen

+ ↺ − 16 px

An armed assailant attacked jewelry couriers in Paris on Monday, stealing valuables including a sapphire valued at approximately €150,000.

The incident occurred in the 10th arrondissement on Rue d’Abbeville, near a jewelry store. Two couriers had stopped their vehicle to make a delivery when a suspect hiding behind a van struck one courier with a heavy object. The injured victim was hospitalized, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The attacker then fled with several bags containing jewelry and gold. Paris authorities confirmed the theft of the high-value sapphire and have opened an investigation into armed robbery. Police are actively searching for the suspect.

This robbery comes shortly after French police completed the detention of all suspects involved in the high-profile Louvre heist.

News.Az