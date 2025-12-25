Louvre adds security bars after $102m jewel heist

+ ↺ − 16 px

France’s Louvre Museum has installed security bars on the balcony burglars used in October to steal jewels worth an estimated $102 million.

The October 19 heist exposed major security gaps at the world’s most visited museum. Four thieves parked a movers’ lift outside, jumped onto the Apollo gallery balcony, smashed a window, broke display cases with angle grinders, and escaped on scooters—all in under seven minutes, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

On Tuesday, a crane lifted the security grille into place to seal the glass door leading to the balcony. “The Louvre is learning all the lessons from the theft of October 19 and is continuing its transformation and strengthening its security architecture,” the museum said.

A mobile police squad now patrols the roundabout in front of the iconic glass pyramid, and 100 additional cameras are set to be installed around the museum next year. Police have identified eight suspects, but the stolen jewels remain missing.

The break-in has sparked concerns over security at the Louvre, home to priceless artworks such as the Mona Lisa. Museum officials acknowledged insufficient camera coverage of the outside walls and the balcony involved in the heist.

The heist followed a series of challenges for the museum, including gallery closures due to structural issues, water damage to books in the Egyptian antiquities department, and temporary shutdowns caused by staff strikes.

