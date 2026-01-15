Pashinyan: Armenia ready to connect Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Armenia is ready to guarantee smooth connections between Azerbaijan’s main territory and its Nakhchivan exclave.

On Facebook, Pashinyan called the joint statement on the “International Peace and Prosperity Route” (TRIPP) by U.S. President Trump a step toward restoring peace in the region, News.Az reports, citing local media.

He added that Armenia will set up the TRIPP company, plan routes, and handle land use and construction, with preparatory work starting immediately.

Pashinyan emphasized that, respecting territorial integrity and sovereignty, Armenia is committed to ensuring seamless travel between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan.

He also said shifting from a conflict-focused approach will take time but highlighted that the practical benefits of peace could outweigh lingering disputes. Pashinyan called the new regional phase a historic opportunity for development and prosperity.

News.Az