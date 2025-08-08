Pashinyan comes to the White House, meeting with Trump begins

Pashinyan comes to the White House, meeting with Trump begins

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived at the White House as part of his visit to Washington at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump, News.Az reports.

The meeting between the two leaders has already begun.

The main topics of discussion include the ongoing peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the opening of the Zangezur Corridor, and the signing of a memorandum between the United States and Armenia.

News.Az