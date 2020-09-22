Pashinyan's regime aims not at peace but at war - Mikhail Finkel

+ ↺ − 16 px

With yet another provocation against Azerbaijan on the state border, the Armenian leadership represented by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan shows that they do not want any peace process, a change in the status quo, but want war.

Israeli expert Mikhail Finkel expressed the due opinion in a conversation with News.Az.

"Of course, this is also due to the very serious domestic situation in Armenia; the difficult economic condition and the problem with the coronavirus. They need to "blame" everything on the war, as they say, it will write everything down. They show that even if they negotiate, it's only from the position of force. We need to understand that this is the behavior of an insecure regime. It reminds me of the behavior of Hamas, which is constantly shelling Israel from the Gaza Strip, attracting attention and bargaining for preferences. This is natural psychology of unstable, poor states," he said.



The expert stressed that one should not expect any constructive and peaceful negotiations with Armenia.



"I don't see any preconditions for this, at least, under Pashinyan's rule. His regime is not aimed at peace, at solving the Karabakh issue; it is aimed at military rhetoric. And, unfortunately, the OSCE MG format that we have been observing for many years does not work in any way to bring all this in a legal and peaceful direction. And it is very naive to think that it will work now."



М. Finkel is sure that many countries and international organizations, in particular the UN, try not to condemn aggressor countries and terrorist organizations: "They are trying to adopt a kind of soft and observant policy. First of all, it is connected with the fact that these aggressor countries and terrorist organizations have strong sponsors and allies. And the same position is taken by all mediators on the Karabakh conflict. They, first of all, think about their internal issues, their business, which, one way or another, is connected with a large international and influential Armenian community. And they do not want to spoil those relations. I do not think that a fair solution to the Karabakh issue can be reached on the platforms of such actors.”

