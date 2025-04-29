Peaky Blinders set for comeback with bold new direction

+ ↺ − 16 px

Peaky Blinders is reportedly set to make a dramatic return next year - but with an unexpected twist.

The beloved crime drama, starring Cillian Murphy, is set to end this year with the release of a feature-length film, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

But the show’s creators are reportedly looking to capitalise on its popularity by launching a sequel series set during the height of Reggie and Ronnie Kray’s fame in the London crime scene.

The series has followed the Shelby family from the late 1910s to the Second World War, while this new series looks set to be set during the 1950s.

According to the Sun, the series will no longer be set in Birmingham and instead swap the Midlands for London’s streets.

An insider told the publication: “The sixth series of Peaky Blinders was supposed to be the last and the movie was meant to be the final farewell for the story.

“But show boss Steven Knight couldn’t resist coming back to the story — his most famous creation — and he’s been dropping hints he wanted to return to do more.

“But the fact that it’s been officially green-lit by the Beeb and wheels are in motion on pre- production will be a huge thrill to fans of the show, which was a huge hit for the BBC.”

Peaky Blinders ran from 2013 to 2022, becoming somewhat of a cultural phenomenon in the UK.

The upcoming movie is set to release later this year and was believed to mark the end of the Shelby family’s story.

But new reports suggest Cillian Murphy could return for the spin-off series, acting as a “father figure” to younger gangsters.

News.Az